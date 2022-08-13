Montessori Academy of Terre Haute meets children where they are - learn more here

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The school has started for many Wabash Valley students, but one local academy wants you to know there's still time to register your child for the year!
The Montessori Academy of Terre Haute had an open house on Saturday. Its doors were open for anyone to come to tour the school, ask questions, and register their child.
The school is for children ages three through six, and both Pre-school and kindergarten classes are available.
One teacher says the Montessori method is about following the child and meeting them where they are. She says it exposes the students to different experiences than a traditional setting.
"Our method fosters independence of learning and a real love of learning because they choose what they want to work with and when they want to work with it, and for how long. So, we lay that groundwork for a real solid love of learning," owner and teacher Lucy Chew said.
School starts in two weeks!
If you're interested in registering your child, you can do so here. You can also visit their Facebook page.
The school is hosting a lemonade stand to help raise money for Ryves Youth Center Preschool on Sunday.
It'll be at the school at 3850 Wabash Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.