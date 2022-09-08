Monkeypox in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There have been two cases of Monkeypox reported in Knox County.
The Board of Health discussed the virus at a meeting Wednesday night.
Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart confirmed with News 10 that the cases involved people who live outside of Knox County, but received some kind of medical treatment in Knox County.
Monkeypox is a "rarely fatal" virus.
According to the CDC, Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including:
- Direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox.
- Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.
Monkeypox vaccines are in short supply right now and many health departments are only vaccinating individuals who have contracted the virus or people who are in close contact with someone who is infected.
"People who have been vaccinated by sister illnesses such as Smallpox are probably about 85% protected from the virus" said Stewart.
Those who contract the virus may experience the following:
- A painful or itchy rash that resembles a pimple or blister.
- Fever
- Chills
- Headaches
- Exhaustion
- Muscle aches
Some people may experience lasting effects of Monkeypox such as scarring.
You can read more about Monkeypox on the CDC's website by clicking here.