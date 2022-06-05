Money-saving tips for retirees amidst rising inflation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Annual inflation rose by 8.3 percent in April. That's nearly a 40-year high according to the United State Department of Labor.
Many people, including retirees, are having to cut back to adjust to this new norm.
News 10 spoke with a local retiree who has some ways people can save...
- join rewards programs at gas stations and restaurants,
- use coupons, even 30 cents here and there can add up,
- take local vacations, you could visit Turkey Run or Holiday World instead of leaving the state,
- start your holiday shopping now, if there's a big sale,
- most importantly, she says to ask if you qualify for discounts.
"The worst they can say is no, if you are a veteran you say, 'Do you give a veterans discount?' If you are a senior citizen you say, 'Do you give a senior citizen discount?' Do you give a teacher's discount? Ask, because if you don't ask, you won't know," local retired teacher Rebecca Sedgwick said.