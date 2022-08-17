Money is on the way to many Indiana taxpayers, here's how much and how you'll receive it

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana state auditor says Hoosier taxpayers should start receiving refund checks soon.
The 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are currently being printed.
The first round of checks should reach mailboxes later this week. All checks are set to be mailed by early October.
This money comes from the state's excess reserves. There are $125 and $200 payments for a total of $325 per taxpayer.
How you receive the money will depend on how you filed your 2021 individual income tax return.
If you listed your direct deposit at this point, you should've already received the first payment for $125.