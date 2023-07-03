Monday evening service updates for local utilities after storms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Utility companies continued to work Monday to bring service back to the Wabash Valley.
Here is the information as of 5 p.m. (ET) on Monday:
DUKE ENERGY
- Duke Energy says there are 12,000 outages remaining in Vigo County, in addition to 1,000 outages in each Brazil/Greencastle and Clinton.
- Extra line workers arrived Monday after working in other parts of the state. 531 are working in Vigo County, 360 are working in Brazil/Greencastle, and 286 are working in Clinton. Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, and DePauw University are all housing the crews.
- Duke Energy is bringing back larger chunks of customers with the latest restorations.
- Statewide, the company is replacing 110 miles of power lines and 160 broken poles. The company has had 370 trees removed from power lines. The brunt of the damage was in the Wabash Valley region.
WIN Energy REMC
- WIN Energy REMC reports less than 1,200 outages throughout its service territory.
- Crews have the goal of getting power restored to the majority of members by Wednesday at midnight - due to the amount of damage, restoration is slow.
If you experience a power outage, please report the outage to WIN Energy REMC through the Automated Outage Express number at 888-456-9876, through the SmartHub account or mobile app, or
by texting “OUT” to 85700. View current outages on the outage map at
outage.winenergyremc.com.
PARKE COUNTY REMC
- Parke County REMC reports 2,500 members are without power.
- Power is expected to be restored by late evening on Thursday.
- Members may report outages by calling 800-537-3913 or using the online portal or the MyPCREMC app. Parke County REMC’s outage map may be viewed at pcremc.com.
VERIZON
- A spokesperson says service restoration remains underway to to bring the remaining cell sites back into service.
- Ongoing commercial power outages coupled with debris fields have made it hazardous for our third party fiber provider to bring generators to the hub that serves this area. They expect to have temporary power restored by late tonight which will allow Verizon's sites to carry calls, texts and data once again to the core network.
AT&T
- A spokesperson says AT&T has made significant progress with restoration efforts in Vigo County.
- The few remaining cell sites out of service are due to issues outside of the AT&T network. The local provider is working to resolve this.
SPECTRUM
- WTHI-TV reached out to a regional spokesperson for an update, but did not receive a response.
- Staff members used their own account information to check on outages through an automated online customer system. The virtual assistant response said "An outage is affecting your Spectrum services. There is no estimated time of repair at this time."
- To be notified when the outage is over, call (833) 267-6094, ask "Am I in an outage?" and then request a callback. You can also receive outage alerts by signing up for service notifications.