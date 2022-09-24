KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, Knox County hosted the Monarch Madness event where people of all ages could come and try their best to catch all kinds of butterflies.
After catching a butterfly, they were tagged and then let back into its habitat as other tried to catch it again.
Zane Shepherd, a Vincennes resident, spoke on what his main goal was for visiting Monarch Madness.
"Yeah, pretty much, to catch one, yeah," he said. "You have to keep it out of your shadow, or it goes off."
The event is more than just a fun day out with the family. There is more important research that happens throughout the day. Knox County natural resource specialist Will Drews explained what that research is.
"We give the data to researchers who check and see how far the monarchs make it on their migration," he said. "Did the monarchs we tagged make it to Mexico? Did they make it along to other sites that are being tagged?"
Drew told News 10 that less than five percent of the Monarchs tagged in the event will make it to Mexico, but it is possible, and extremely likely, that they will make it to another tagging station.
He also explained that, in addition to conducting research, the event is to check on the health of the butterflies. He said this is critical, especially when monarchs are on their way to being endangered.
"We are also doing a monarch health thing," he said. "So, we are checking to see if they have a parasite called OE that's been shown, to kind of, hinder their development."
Kids like Shepherd will remember this day for a long time. There is a great purpose behind the event, but it is also about having fun.
"Yeah, it is a lot of fun," Shepherd said. "The only bad things are these sticker burrs. You go out there, and you have a chance to chase them, it's fun."