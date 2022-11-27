Moms Against Drunk Driving holiday campaign is underway now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Indiana State Police there are 32 people that die per hour because of drunk driving accidents. Now, Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has started a holiday campaign to bring that number down as much as possible.
In 2020, there was a reported 11,564 death related to intoxicated driving in Indiana.
The MADD "Tie One On For Safety" holiday campaign is reminding everyone that drinking and driving do not mix.
Dawn and David Vasquez are from Terre Haute and they have experienced the tragedy firsthand, and the harm that drunk driving can cause.
"The person was driving 70 miles per hour in the construction zone, swerved to miss the signs, and hit Shawn," they said.
Shawn Vasquez was 23 years old when his life was taken from him by an intoxicated driver.
The unfortunate truth is that accidents involving drunk drivers resulting in death have become more common. Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police explains why this is something that needs to change soon.
"Every 45 minutes someone dies from a DUI here in the United States," he said. "We do not live in a third world country. We live in a world where we have capabilities to be able to get a designated driver to make sure that we get home safely."
But it is not just alcohol. Police saynobody should get behind the wheel of a car when impaired by alcohol or drugs of any sort. He says there are a few important things to remember to stay safe and prevent accidents.
"Number one, they need to make sure they are planning a safe ride home," he said. "Whether that is giving up the keys, having an Uber or having a Lyft make sure they get home. We ask if you are throwing a party to make sure that you have some non-alcoholic beverages that are available for people that will not be consuming alcohol."
Vasquez says if you have to ask yourself if you are okay to drive, you are not. Her message to those who think otherwise is simple, yet powerful.
"It is never okay," she said. "I am sure the young lady that killed Shawn did not think anything would come of it."
The MADD campaign began on November 16th and will continue through the end of the year.