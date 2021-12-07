You are the owner of this article.
Mom and 10-year-old daughter killed in Sullivan Co. crash after police said another person ran a stop sign

  • Updated
Sullivan County crash
By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -Two people are dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Sullivan County.

It happened just after 7:00 at County Road 300 North and County Road 350 West.

Indiana State Police says 38-year-old Ashley Hedden, and her 10-year-old daughter, Grace, were killed.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck, identified as 62-year-old Gary Ferree ran a stop sign hitting the car with the mom and two daughters inside.

The surviving child was transported to the Sullivan County Community Hospital.

Ferree was also hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

