Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic provides free health care to all - take a look at what services they're offering

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is doing its part in keeping the Wabash Valley healthy, and at zero cost!
Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic is student-run, and it's located right here in Terre Haute.
It serves as an educational experience for IU students of medicine, while providing health care for anyone who walks through their doors.
It offers anything from preventative care, to yearly physicals, to acute care, and even lab work!
Recently, they started offering free vaccines through the CDC's Vaccines for Children program. Organizers say it doesn't matter if you're uninsured, under-insured, or on Medicaid -- you qualify for the free vaccines.
"This gives us a chance to participate in our community in a meaningful way, and for the community to participate in our education -- that has a lasting impact on us not just professionally, but also personally," Chair of the Board Sarah Hopfer said.
Today was its first Saturday operating in 2022!
