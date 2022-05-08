Mississippi governor declines to rule out contraception bans, saying his state 'isn't presently focused' on it

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Monday /8:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 18.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CDT Monday /8:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 8.4 feet Thursday,
May 19.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mississippi governor declines to rule out contraception bans, saying his state 'isn't presently focused' on it

  • 0
Mississippi governor declines to rule out contraception bans, saying his state 'isn't presently focused' on it

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves hedged when asked if his state would consider banning certain forms of birth control if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, only offering that it's "not what we are focused on at this time."

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Sunday hedged when asked if his state would consider banning certain forms of birth control if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, only offering that it's "not what we are focused on at this time."

"And while I'm sure there will be conversations around America regarding [birth control] it's not something that we've spent a lot of time focused on," Reeves told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked if his state would consider targeting intrauterine devices and Plan B -- amid some Republican calls to ban forms of birth control. During an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" later Sunday, Reeves said he didn't think future Mississippi legislation would "apply to those that choose to use birth control."

His comments come against the backdrop of rising concern among abortion rights activists after Politico last week reported on a draft Supreme Court majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade. The opinion is not final, and it is possible the vote count will change before a formal opinion is later rolled out, likely by the end of June.

But already, lawmakers in both red and blue states are beginning to draw new battle lines in expectation of a patchwork system where abortion rights are no longer protected nationwide.

Mississippi is one of 13 states that has passed a so-called "trigger" law poised to go into effect almost immediately if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The state's law says that within 10 days of the state attorney general confirming Roe has been overturned, abortions are prohibited in the state. Limited exceptions are provided in cases of rape or when the procedure would preserve the mother's life.

Mississippi passed a separate 15-week abortion ban in 2018, which is the source of the case currently in front of the Supreme Court.

At the federal level, Senate Democrats plan to bring to the floor this week legislation to codify abortion rights. The bill, known as the Women's Health Protection Act, is not expected to pass since it would need at least 60 votes to overcome a GOP filibuster. In the evenly divided Senate, that would require 10 Republican senators to vote for the measure, even if all Democrats voted in favor.

Celebrated by supporters of abortion rights and long reviled by critics, Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973 establishing a constitutional right to abortion before fetal viability, which most experts say occurs now at around 23-24 weeks of pregnancy.

Overturning Roe would be the culmination of a decades-long project of the conservative legal moment.

"Every one of us is standing up, speaking out, rallying, marching, talking to our constituents, lifting up their voices and their stories," Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York told Tapper on Sunday. "This is the biggest fight of a generation."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you