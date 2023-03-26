Mississippi faces aftermath from deadly EF-4 tornado as more than 20 million in the South are under severe storm threats Sunday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette down to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries.  Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CDT Saturday /10:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM CDT Saturday /10:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, April 2.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Saturday was 18.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 20.1 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning
to 10.2 feet Monday, April 3. It will rise to 10.8 feet
Tuesday, April 4. It will then fall again and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mississippi faces aftermath from deadly EF-4 tornado as more than 20 million in the South are under severe storm threats Sunday

  • 0

As Mississippi picks up the pieces after deadly tornado-spawning storms, more than 20 million people are under the risk for severe storms across much of the South and parts of the Midwest on Sunday.

Multiple rounds of storms are possible throughout the day, with parts of Alabama and Georgia expecting storms in the morning that threaten to bring large hail. Parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana also face an enhanced risk of severe storms.

Already, residents across the Southeast are reeling from powerful storms and tornadoes that pummeled the region Friday night, killing at least 26 people and injuring dozens more. The storms nearly leveled some neighborhoods and knocked power out for thousands, officials said.

At least 10 tornadoes were confirmed to have hit Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, according to several National Weather Service offices.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for counties in Mississippi early Sunday morning, ordering federal aid to help recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that made their way across the state.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," a release from the White House said.

Meanwhile, additional storms -- capable of producing very large hail, tornadoes and fierce winds -- are expected to form across portions of eastern Texas on Sunday afternoon then likely to push into Louisiana, Mississippi, and eventually Alabama, through the afternoon and evening.

A Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center across portions of eastern Louisiana, south-central Mississippi and south-central Alabama. The threatened area includes Jackson, Hattiesburg and Meridian in Mississippi, as well as Montgomery and Prattville in Alabama.

"Large hail to very large hail should be the main threat with any supercells," the Storm Prediction Center said. "Damaging winds and a few tornadoes also appear possible."

The storms will then push east into the Carolinas by Sunday afternoon, posing a threat for damaging winds. A marginal risk for severe storms also includes parts of central Illinois and Indiana.

Tornado decimates small Mississippi town

"Lord, I don't wanna die," Rolling Folk, Mississippi, resident Shanta Howard thought as a tornado walloped her town, she recalled to CNN affiliate WAPT.

The overnight EF-4 tornado flattened much of the community of Rolling Fork, which saw estimated maximum winds of 170 miles per hour, NWS Meteorologist Bill Parker told CNN's Jim Acosta.

EF-4 and EF-5 tornadoes are considered 'violent' and extremely rare, and make up only about 1% of all tornadoes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The last EF-4 tornado to hit Mississippi was on April 19, 2020.

When the sun came up Saturday, drone footage showed homes completely leveled and reduced to piles of wood, vehicles tossed around and trees splintered.

Mayor Eldridge Walker of Rolling Fork -- a town of fewer than 2,000 residents -- says his "city is gone."

"The police department is destroyed. City hall is destroyed. The county courthouse is damaged. The fire department is devastated. There's no grocery store that's operable in the community," US Rep. Bennie Thompson told CNN.

As search-and-rescue efforts continued, the community's only hospital was offline Saturday and the injured were being transported to the nearest hospital over 50 miles away, Thompson said.

"We have been finding several casualties," said Sharkey County supervisor Jessie Mason. "It's just an ongoing process and it's gonna be a long road ahead."

Rolling Fork vice mayor LaDonna Sias described the terrifying moments as residents of the small town hid from the destructive tornado, taking cover in closets, in tubs and under pillows as the storm roared outside.

"It seemed like forever until that noise stopped," Sias recalled, describing stepping out to see homes destroyed and hearing people screaming. Sias' own home was destroyed in the tornado.

"It was just totally devastating," she said. "Even though we lost everything, this stuff can be replaced. Material things can be replaced, but to lose a loved one -- it was just heart wrenching," Sias said.

Storms continued east

Another report of a tornado -- which traveled through Blackhawk in Carroll County and Winona in Montgomery County, Mississippi, overnight into Saturday -- has received a preliminary EF-3 rating, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.

In Carroll County, three people died in one home, coroner Mark Stiles told CNN, adding it appears they were killed in a tornado.

Deanne Criswell, administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN the agency has sent a team to the state to help with immediate needs and plan for long term recovery.

"We want to make sure that the state has everything that they need as we work to make sure that no additional lives are lost," Criswell said.

Following Biden's approval, federal funding will now be available to those affected in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties, according to a release from the White House.

The storm system also impacted northern Alabama and south-central Tennessee as Friday night gave way to Saturday.

A Morgan County, Alabama, man was killed after being trapped inside his mobile home, according to Brandy Davis, director with Morgan County Emergency Management.

At least three tornadoes occurred in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service's Huntsville office. An EF-2 tornado also touched down near Fayetteville, Tennessee, just north of the Tennessee-Alabama border. Additional storm surveys will be conducted over the next few days.

How to give or receive help after the Mississippi tornado

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Isabel Rosales, Jaide Timm-Garcia, Rebekah Riess, Andy Rose, Chloe Liu, Melissa Alonso and Keith Allen contributed to this report.