Missing Vigo County woman found and is safe

A missing Vigo County woman has been located and is safe. That's according to the sheriff's office. See the original story below the line.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vigo County need your help finding a missing woman.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Sabrina Spencer went missing on December 12.
She was last seen at Panera Bread in Terre Haute with a man in a military uniform.
Spencer is described as a Black female, 5'8" and weighing around 230 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki-colored scrub pants, and black and purple LeBron shoes.
If you know her location - call police directly or Detective John Newman at 812-462-3266 extension 7304.