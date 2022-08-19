Missing Terre Haute man located and is safe

The Terre Haute Police Department says a missing man has been located.
Police said shortly after they made a post on social media, they received a call with Jeffrey Hubbs' location.
Police found him safe in downtown Terre Haute.
See the original story below.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.
Police say Jeffrey Hubbs was last seen on August 2 near Dillman and Turner Streets in Terre Haute. That is near the Aquatic Center.
Hubbs, 56, is described as a white male 6 feet tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has a thin build and very short "buzzed" hair.
He was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, Cowboys hat and jeans.
Police say Hubbs may be suffering from hallucinations and is reported to be acting very confused.
If you know where he is, call the THPD at 812-238-1661 or Detective Julia Piety at 812-244-2255.