Missing Person: Police need your help finding a woman who disappeared over the weekend in southern Vigo Co.

Sabrina Spencer

Sabrina Spencer (Provided photo)

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vigo County need your help finding a missing woman.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Sabrina Spencer went missing on December 12.

She was last seen at Panera Bread in Terre Haute with a man in a military uniform.

Spencer is described as a Black female, 5'8" and weighing around 230 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki-colored scrub pants, and black and purple LeBron shoes.

If you know her location - call police directly or Detective John Newman at 812-462-3266 extension 7304.

