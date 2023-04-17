 Skip to main content
Missing Newton family found safe in Arizona

  Updated
  • 0

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new details as a missing Wabash Valley family has been found safe.

Stephen Lutz, his wife Monica and their two kids, Aiden and Nicholas, were found in Cochise County, Arizona.

That's near Tuscon.

The Newton Police Department shared the information on social media Monday afternoon.

The Illinois family was reported missing by a family member earlier this year.

According to the information shared Monday, Stephen told police they had relocated and do not plan to move back to Newton.

All members of the family are safe.

