Missing Linton man found safe

Parker Anderson

Parker Anderson (Provided Photo)

 By Chris Essex

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says Anderson was located, and is safe. See the original story below. 

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County are searching for a missing Linton man.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Parker Anderson was last seen early in the morning on May 9 at the Linton McDonald's.

Anderson is described a white man, 6'4" and weighing 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde/red hair.

If you have information on his location, the Greene County Sheriff's Office says you should call (812) 847-0718.

