Missing Linton man found safe

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says Anderson was located, and is safe. See the original story below.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County are searching for a missing Linton man.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Parker Anderson was last seen early in the morning on May 9 at the Linton McDonald's.
Anderson is described a white man, 6'4" and weighing 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde/red hair.
If you have information on his location, the Greene County Sheriff's Office says you should call (812) 847-0718.