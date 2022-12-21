Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis.
The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning.
Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
The driver reportedly failed to stop and took off, ultimately crashing into an embankment.
Police learned there were three kids inside of the van. They were reported missing in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
They were taken to a Lafayette hospital. Police didn't have information on their conditions.
Police have not identified the driver due to her injuries.