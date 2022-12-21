 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Blowing
snow. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis.

The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.

The driver reportedly failed to stop and took off, ultimately crashing into an embankment.

Police learned there were three kids inside of the van. They were reported missing in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

They were taken to a Lafayette hospital. Police didn't have information on their conditions.

Police have not identified the driver due to her injuries.

