Missing Greene County woman found safe in California

BLYTHE, Ca. (WTHI) - A missing woman from Greene County has been found safe in California.
The California Highway Patrol found Michelle Sears in Blythe. That's about 200 miles east of Los Angeles on Interstate 10.
Police in California contacted the Greene County Sheriff's Office Monday morning.
Sears was first reported missing back on April 21. That's when Sears indicated she was going mushroom hunting with Rodger Sears.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office says no additional information on how Sears was found will be released at this time.