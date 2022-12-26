Missing Greene County girl located

Greene County dispatchers say Caitlin has been located. See the original story below.
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County are asking you to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office says Caitlin Williams was last seen on Christmas around 11:00 P.M. at her home on Baseline Road in Bloomfield.
She is described as 5'5" with brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with Christmas pajama pants.
Police say Caitlin turned her phone off around the time she was last seen.
It's unclear if she left on foot or in a vehicle.
If you know where Caitlin is, you are asked to contact the police at (812) 384-4411.