Missing child investigation in West Terre Haute school ends with 11-year-old in custody after gunshots were heard near school

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news in West Terre Haute.
That's where police arrested a child after finding him with a gun near the school.
It started around 12:45 on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Consolidated Elementary School.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office told News 10 that an 11-year-old left class at the school to go to the bathroom, but he didn't return to the classroom.
That's when school resource officers got involved. They said they couldn't find him, so they reached out to the director of school safety.
A short time later, police said they heard gunshots from a wooded area near the school.
That is when police said the missing child investigation turned into shifted juvenile with a weapon.
Police said they found the 11-year-old with a gun, accusing him of taking it from a nearby home.
They were able to take him into custody around 2:00 P.M.
Police said the situation remains under investigation.