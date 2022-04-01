 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Montezuma, and Vincennes.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1100 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Missing child dies after being found in posthole in Indiana

  • 0
Police lights

WTHI File Photo

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — A toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole, police said.

The relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches (1 meter) deep that contained about 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of water, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police called to the scene near Berne to investigate a possible drowning worked with emergency crews to perform lifesaving measures, but the child was pronounced dead after being flown to a hospital.

Police said in a statement that the hole where the child was found was man-made and intended to have a post set in it for construction purposes.

Based on interviews at the scene, police determined that the child had been missing for some time before he was found by a family member.

The boy’s name and age have not been released by authorities.

Berne is located about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) south of Fort Wayne.

