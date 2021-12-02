Miracle on 7th Street returns to downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Miracle on 7th Street will get underway the weekend.
With that, the annual "Light Your Way" parade is back this year.
You may remember the parade did not happen yea last year.
It is now returning to downtown to Terre Haute. It will take place on Saturday, December 4th.
The parade kicks off at 6 p.m.
The fun of Miracle on 7th Street gets underway on Friday.
Here is a list of the events that are taking place this year.
Friday
• Gingerbread Construction Zone at Terre Haute Children's Museum
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Frosty Activities at Vigo County Public Library
- 4p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Photos with the Grinch
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Seventh and Wabash
• Snow Globe for picture taking
- 5p.n. to 9 p.m. 601 Wabash
• Miracle Train through downtown
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Santa and Mrs. Clause arrive
- 6 p.m., Crossroads Plaza
• Christmas Tree lighting
- 6 p.m., Crossroads Plaza
• Holiday craft making at Swope Art Museum
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Vigo County History Center Christmas open house
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Miracle Trees decorating contest awards
- 8 p.m., Crossroads Plaza
• Farrington Grove Chorale/West Vigo Treble Choir, First Congregational Church,
- 7 p.m.
• First Friday at local businesses, museums, galleries, throughout the area
Saturday
• Frosty Activities at Vigo County Public Library
- noon to 4 p.m.,
• Gingerbread House Construction Zone at Terre Haute Children's Museum
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Photos with the Grinch
- noon to 4 p.m.
• Miracle Train through downtown
- noon to 5 p.m.
• Snow Globe for picture taking
- noon to 4 p.m., 601 Wabash
• Ornament making at Swope Art Museum
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Light Your Way Christmas Parade
- 6 p.m., Fifth Street to Ninth Street on Wabash