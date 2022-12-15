Miracle on 7th Street raises $18,000 for families in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas miracles are coming true for local families in need.
It's all part of the Miracle on 7th Street mission to help the Terre Haute community over the holidays.
The event takes place every December. It features a special Christmas tree lighting, crafts and games for kids, and the much-anticipated Light Your Way Parade.
On Thursday, organizers announced this year's event raised $18,000. This money will now be distributed to several food pantries in the area.
The hope is to help hundreds of families this holiday season.
"It's great," Terry Hogan, the president of the Miracle on 7th Street, said. "What a wonderful community [we have], and what wonderful support from them and our wonderful sponsors. You really can't say enough about it!"
Over the last 14 years, Miracle on 7th Street has raised $300,000 and nearly 30 tons of food for families in need.
To learn more about Miracle on 7th Street, click here.