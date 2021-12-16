Miracle on 7th street hosting food drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the holidays approach, it's important to give to those who are less fortunate. The Miracle on 7th Street will host a food drive on December 17 to help support local food pantries.
The drive will be located on Wabash Avenue right across the Skygarden parking facility. It'll be from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Volunteers say they're collecting canned goods, non-perishable foods, and money.
One volunteer for the organization, Marla Flowers, says giving back during the holidays is especially important to ensure no family goes hungry.
"It's so important especially this time of year and coming out of COVID and COVID is kind of coming back so we really want to do our part to help the local charities."
The food collected will go to Catholic Charities, Providence food pantry, St. Benedict Catholic Church, and more.