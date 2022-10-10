Miracle on 7th Street gets an early start this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Miracle on 7th Street is getting a head start helping the community this year.
The organization collects canned goods during the holiday season to donate to local charities each year.
Now, it's starting to collect food earlier to help reach even more people. You can donate at the pre-miracle food drive on October 15.
It's happening at Baeslers from 8:00 A.M. to noon.
Another drive will take place on October 29 at Sam's Club. That drive is also happening from 8:00 A.M. to noon.