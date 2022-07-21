Minor set backs aren't stopping Vincennes Main Street Project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Despite some set backs, construction crews are doing what they can to continue working on both Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Main Street Project in Vincennes.
Phase 2 is the federal aid funded project that is restoring Main Street from Kimmel Road to Sievers Road.
Phase 3 is it locally funded project redoing Main Street from Sievers Road to Bauer Drive.
For the last eight weeks Duke energy has been working to relocate utility poles.
Some projects can’t be completed until the new utility poles are up and the old ones are down.
"There is an AT&T fiber in the way and they can’t relocate that until they relocate the other lines that go on the new Duke poles; so it’s even affecting things that that aren’t even in direct conflict with the Duke poles" said Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague.
But that’s not stopping other contractors from continuing to work on the project.
Miller pipeline is currently working on relocating both underground steel and plastic pipes.
Kerns excavating is also installing storm sewers where they can.
The road still remains closed to thru traffic.
As long as the project stays on track, the project could be completed later this fall.