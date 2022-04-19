Mini grants provides a fun way to learn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students put away textbooks to get hands-on learning. Elementary school children in Vigo County got to learn about the weather.
Children in various classrooms at Lost Creek all focused on weather-related experiments. Some even made tornadoes with tubes.
They used funds from the mini-grants we've told you about before. This is money provided by the Vigo County Education Foundation. Teachers say it's a great way to make learning more interesting.
"I just think they learn so much better when they actually get to do it with their hands, and they can see the science come to life, and it just helps them explain why things work better and trial and error," 2nd-grade teacher Kristen Morrison said.
The education foundation hands out more than 90 grants each year.