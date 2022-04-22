Mini grants going to help students with their future

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are getting the chance to earn certifications for their future.
Terre Haute North hosted a Business and bagels event on Friday.
Vigo County Education Foundation puts the event on every year.
This year's event focused on highlighting the activities that happen in career and technical education.
Thanks to mini-grant funding, students learn valuable lessons for the future.
These things include students earning certifications to work in the food industry.
It's in the culinary arts program.
They also built their own computer from scratch.