Mini-grants available for neighborhood improvement projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a grant opportunity that's now open for neighborhood improvement projects.
It falls under the United Way's Neighborhood Improvement Project mini-grants.
The goal of the grants is to boost the overall morale of the community by improving neighborhoods.
Past projects include updates, maintenance, safety installations and beautification projects.
This round has a total of $60,000 that will be distributed.
Check out this link for more information on these improvement projects and mini-grants.