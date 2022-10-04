 Skip to main content
Mini-grants available for neighborhood improvement projects

United Way of the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a grant opportunity that's now open for neighborhood improvement projects.

It falls under the United Way's Neighborhood Improvement Project mini-grants.

The goal of the grants is to boost the overall morale of the community by improving neighborhoods.

Past projects include updates, maintenance, safety installations and beautification projects.

This round has a total of $60,000 that will be distributed.

Check out this link for more information on these improvement projects and mini-grants.