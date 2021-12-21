Military sends a 20 person Navy medical team to help with COVID-19 at an Indianapolis hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A 20 person United States Navy medical team is set for deployment in Indiana amid the COVID-19 surge.
This comes after FEMA requested help from two different teams. One of the teams will go to Wisconsin, and the other will help with Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
The team's mission is to support healthcare workers already in the hospital treating COVID-19 cases.
The U.S. Army North Command already has service members helping in several other states across the country.