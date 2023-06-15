Military cares for 1,981 patients at IRT Hoosier Care

Airmen and soldiers supporting the Innovative Readiness Training mission IRT Hoosier Care cared for 1,981 patients and provided an estimated cost savings of $564,429 worth of healthcare procedures June 7-14 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Service members completed 2,169 medical procedures, 2,514 dental procedures, 2,347 optometry procedures, 669 nutritional counseling sessions and 6 behavioral health consultations during the no-cost clinic, which operated out of a single location provided by the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.
IRT Hoosier Care, which was led by the Indiana Air National Guard's 181st Intelligence Wing under the leadership of Air Force Lt. Col. Jennifer McKay, operated the no-cost healthcare clinic with the twin goals of providing hands-on training for service members and affording no-cost services for the public.
The mission was also supported by several additional military units from the National Guard and Active Duty Air Force, including the 189th Medical Group, 122nd Medical Group, 111th Medical Group, 165th Airlift Wing, 147th Airlift Wing and Indiana Army National Guard. Several community partners also assisted with the mission.
The military readiness nature of the mission was an integral part of IRT Hoosier Care.
The services provided and training received were unique to the IRT mission by providing tangible experience that cannot be gained elsewhere.