Midwest Select Baseball Team hosts team toy drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Making sure every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning is the mission of one very special baseball team.
The Midwest Select Baseball Team is hosting its third annual team toy collection!
They are hoping to make it the biggest year yet.
There are four places located in Terre Haute where people can donate:
- One Planet Solar
- Embroidery Express
- Covered with Love,
- and Marathon Country Store.
Tim Wilson is the coach of the Midwest Select Team. He says this toy drive is all about giving back to the community, and in return, his boys learn a very valuable lesson.
"Maturity...we are big on building their resumes on the field as well as off the field. These guys get a lot out of it. I love these 13 boys like my own. It's great to see," Midwest Select Coach Tim Wilson said.