Midwest open geocaching adventure gets underway

CLARK COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - Folks in Clark County, Illinois are cashing in on a unique event!
The Midwest open geocaching adventure is taking place this weekend -- in both Marshall and Casey.
Geo-caching is like a scavenger hunt, players receive the GPS coordinates of a hidden item. Then, they solve riddles to find them.
On Saturday, racers tried to find 30 geocaches in different locations in the area.
One expert geocacher says anyone can join in on the fun!
"Yeah, I'd say so -- I have seen little kids and old people and everyone in between," Aaron Hobson said.
This event is the world's largest, longest running annual geo-caching competition!
You can take part by downloading the geocaching app.