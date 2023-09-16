Midwest Mission and a local church packs meals for those in need worldwide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A non-profit partnered with a local church to provide food for those in need.
Midwest Mission and the Memorial United Methodist Church in Terre Haute collaborated on the rice meal pack event.
The group made 3,600 bags of rice. Each bag will feed six people. Organizers say they made well over 10,000 meals that will be sent to folks in need all over the world, and it doesn't just stop at food.
"What we're doing today is just one of many, many things that we do, the many kits that we build. We also do personal dignity kits that contain basic hygiene items. We do a school kit that has basic school items in it," said Gene Turner, manager with Midwest Mission.
These meals could possibly reach places facing devastation right now, such as with the war in Ukraine and hurricane victims recovering in Hawai'i.