Middle school students get hands on, build and design their own longboards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of students at West Vigo are showing off their hard work from this school year.
West Vigo Middle School is home to the Longboard Club. There students can design, build, and ride their own custom skateboards.
The club is made up of students in 6th through 8th grades.
They're encouraged to come up with a design that you couldn't buy at a store. Then, technology teacher Scott Dillion helps them bring the design to life.
One student says she enjoyed the teamwork that went along with it.
"To be honest, I really just liked seeing everybody work together, and just see everybody's different ideas and how everybody's longboards came out. I thought it was really fun," said 8th grader, Sophia Christ.
Only 10 students can build a longboard each year. The club's teacher says he's always excited to see the unique designs students come up with.