Middle school in Vincennes Wins Sparklight's "Dream Bigger" campaign

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana middle school won Sparklight's "Dream Bigger" campaign.
The campaign gives money to schools that provide students with hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.
Clark Middle School in Vincennes was one of six schools awarded $2,500.
The money will be going to the school's robotics team. Engineering and robotics teacher Justin Kotter says his class has some big plans with this extra money.
"It's really exciting, especially to see the excitement on the kids' faces. We'll be able to grow this program and be able to add another robot or two for the next year," Kotter said.
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum attended the ceremony.
Students in the program showed the mayor and others who attended some of the robots they created this school year.