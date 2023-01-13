Middle and high schoolers invited to MLK Youth Summit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your student can take advantage of an important learning opportunity in the Wabash Valley.
The Terre Haute Human Relation Commission is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Youth Summit.
They'll learn about MLK's life, work and legacy.
Students can also hear from local activists and leaders about the trouble people face here.
One organizer says it's crucial to learn about the things going on in the community.
"I think it's imperative for the youth within our community to see and hear that there are leaders in our community that are discussing and advocating for acts of injustice, especially with a lot of what we've had going on right now," Amy Sanghavi said.
The youth summit is happening on Monday at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.
Students in middle and high school are invited to attend from 9:30 A.M to 2:00 P.M.