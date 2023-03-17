Mid-States Corridor Project adds three new proposals for Loogootee

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mid-States Corridor Project Team has released three new proposed routes after hearing feedback and concerns from residents in Martin County.
The Mid-States Corridor Project is a proposed highway connection in southern Indiana.
According to the Mid-States Corridor Project's website, the road will start at State Road 66 near the William H. Natcher Bridge north of Dale in Spencer county, Indiana.
The new stretch of roadway will consist of using existing roadways and building new roadways north through Martin and Daviess counties before connecting with I-69.
"I can say that 100% of the elected officials that I've talked to in our county are against the road and as far as business owners, I've not talked to one who is for the road," said Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty.
Many people were concerned about how this highway would affect not just the local economy, but the Amish community.
Because of these concerns, three new proposals were released by the Mid-States Project team.
The original proposal, or P-1, would go west of Loogootee through Daviess County.
P-2 would utilize existing portions of Highway 231.
P-3 and P-4 would pass by Loogootee on the east side.
"I would support improving the existing infrastructure that exists from the Haysville Bridge to Crane; improving 231."
Residents have until March 31 to share opinions on the new proposals.
Mayor Harty says he encourages residents to continue to share their thoughts and projects managers to listen to those who will be affected by this.
"We don't want to come across as being a community that's being negative. We want what's best for everybody. We want to be able to have a community, just like everybody else, that twenty years from now is vibrant."
Residents can stop by the Loogootee Public Library located at 504 Park Street in Loogootee to view a copy of the map and fill out a comment sheet.
Those with comments or questions can call 812-482-3116 or visit the Mid-State's Corridor Project office located in room 216 at the Administration Building on Vincennes University's Jasper Campus at 850 College Avenue in Jasper.
Comments and questions can also be submitted here.