Michael Mattox sentenced to 40 years in prison; family remembers victims

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It’s been two years since DeAnn Richardson and Judy Jourdan were tragically killed at Deuces Wild Saloon in Olney, Illinois.
On Monday, 61 year old Michael Mattox was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
He was charged with First Degree murder for the December 26, 2020 deaths of DeAnn Richardson and Judy Jourdan.
Police say Mattox drove his truck onto the patio of Deuces Wild Saloon, hitting and killing the two women.
In court, Mattox admitted to drinking “2 quarts of Jack Daniels” on the night of the incident. Mattox said he was having marital issues and was going to the bar to kill himself.
Family members of the victims shared their feelings through written statements in court. In a closing statement, Mattox said he “takes full responsibility” and is “sorry”.
Amy Lydle, the daughter of Judy Jourdan, did not hold back feelings towards Mattox.
“He took two innocent lives that had nothing to do with his divorce. I hope every day, for the rest of his life, he is miserable.”
DeAnn Richardson’s brother, Mark Hazel said thanks to the law, Mattox will “get what he deserves”.
Despite the tragedy, both families have come together to comfort one another and keep the memories of Richardson and Jourdan alive.
“She was a very loving, caring person” said Hazel about his sister.
Lydle described her mom, Jourdan, as spunky. “She loved her family. She was a great mom, a wonderful mom to me and my brother”.