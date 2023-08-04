MHA receives $900,000 grant on Mental Health Matters Day at state fair

Mental Health America of Indiana received a three-year, $900,000 grant from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation during "Mental Health Matters Day" at the Indiana State Fair.
Representatives from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation presented the grant alongside Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment, & Enforcement for the State of Indiana and chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder.
The money will be used for MHAI's Indiana Recovery Network for their Regional Recovery Hub - Emergency Department Program.
Defined as a mental disorder, substance use disorder affects a person's brain and behavior, leading to the inability to control the use of substances such as legal or illegal drugs, alcohol, and medications.
Individuals who are using the emergency department for treatment of conditions related to substance use disorder and/or mental illness are more likely to initiate recovery services and access community resources if they are engaged proactively at the point of the emergency care.
Individuals who continue chaotic substance use, have instability in housing, are unemployed, food insecure, or affected by other social drivers of health, are less likely to access care options.
According to a published study by Annals of Emergency Medicine and the National Institute of Health, 60 percent of individuals who had fatal overdoses over a four-year period had been discharged from an emergency department within the prior year.
This grant funding from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Foundation will provide immediate connection through peer services with emergency departments by delivering direct services and/or referrals to increase access to treatment options.
This grant is part of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation's commitment of up to $30 million to make significant progress in addressing the mental health and well-being in communities across the country with an emphasis on substance use disorders.