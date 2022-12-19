 Skip to main content
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WELL BELOW ZERO, STRONG WIND, AND
ACCUMULATING SNOW ARE EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK...

A strong storm system is expected to bring significant weather
impacts to central Indiana starting late Wednesday night and
continuing through Christmas weekend.

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong
wind, and accumulating snow.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Beginning as early as late Wednesday night with
conditions deteriorating rapidly Thursday night into Friday.

* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes. Hypothermia can occur if precautions are
not taken. Travel could be impacted by roads quickly icing over
at the onset of the Arctic air Thursday night, and additional
snowfall could cause difficult travel through Friday.

People need to pay close attention to the weather situation.
Prepare now with necessary supplies to protect yourself from the
dangerous cold and consider alternate travel plans.

Meta faces EU probe over antitrust concerns linked to Facebook Marketplace

The European Union is investigating Facebook-parent Meta for possible antitrust violations stemming from the tight link between its core social media service and its online shopping platform, Facebook Marketplace.

The European Union is investigating Facebook-parent Meta for possible antitrust violations stemming from the tight link between its core social media service and its online shopping platform, Facebook Marketplace.

Because of Meta's powerful position in social media, competition regulators in Europe worry that the company's simultaneous offering of both services in a single package could allow Meta to muscle out would-be rivals in the market for online classified ads, the European Commission said Monday.

EU officials also claim that Meta's ability to use data gleaned from display ads purchased by rival online shopping websites on its platform could give it unfair insights that may further entrench the power of Facebook Marketplace.

The European Union has outlined the concerns to Meta in writing, the European Commission said Monday in a release.

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company now has an opportunity to respond to the investigation.

The probe marks the latest antitrust headache for Meta, which is already defending two high-profile antitrust suits by the Federal Trade Commission.

