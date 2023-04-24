Mentor Monday: Meet Robert, the Mathmagician

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley is helping children find mentors in the community.
Mentor Monday is a News 10 segment that focuses on helping local kids meet their matches through the program.
This month, News 10's Kit Hanley spoke with Robert, or as his friends call him, Roberto! He's a mathmagician.
He's looking for a Big Brother to add to his equation. He loves to listen to Drake, bake, and shoot hoops!
The organization says the program is free, generational changing, and provides significant impact and enrichment for Bigs and Littles alike.