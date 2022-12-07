Mental Health Symposium - Community addresses the ongoing issues of mental health in our community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people across the Wabash Valley are struggling with mental illness.
The Terre Haute Convention Center held an event to address the ongoing issues of mental health in our community.
Many leaders and health experts presented concerns they have about mental health in our community. Now, they're working to help individuals dealing with mental health problems.
Health experts and leaders addressed many topics about mental health, but the ones that raised the most heads were those about law enforcement and stigmas.
Local law enforcement receives many calls that involve people with mental health problems. Now, local agencies want to set up a social work program that helps target repeated callers to get them the help they need.
"When you get called out to the same person, you know a hundred times and whatever or not you're not dealing with that person. Somethings are not working if were continuing to go out and deal with that person," said Chief Shawn Keen, Terre Haute Police Department.
Stigma about mental health is another barrier leaders identified. The panel believes it's important to normalize talking about mental health.
"Unfortunately, there is a lot of shame attracted when people feel they have a mental illness. Mental illness is a disease of the brain, and it should be treated just like a heart attack or any other physical illness," said President and CEO of Harsha Behavioral Center, Roopam Harshawat.
After many leaders listened to the addressed concerns, Indiana State Senator Jon Ford says this has to be a community effort to help solve these issues.
"I think these meetings are great to have, and I believe this is the first kind in the Wabash Valley, but it will help us break the stigma that you know that are in pain, seek help, and we as the community wants to help them," said Ford.
The demand for mental health services has also spiked, but there aren't enough providers in the Wabash Valley to treat everyone in need.
Ford says these lower wages in smaller communities are driving workers away. Instead, workers are going to newer, higher-paying jobs.
Lastly, the panel also discussed more areas with low income, lack of resources available, and much more.