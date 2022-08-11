Mental health services coming to county jails

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Mental health and addiction recovery services are coming to county jails.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has announced its integrated re-entry and correctional support program.
The program is meant to help incoming incarcerated people struggling with mental health and substance abuse problems through peer support.
It hopes to solve problems that often lead people to jail in the first place, to keep people from returning to the justice system.
For more information on the program, check out this link.