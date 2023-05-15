Mental health providers are trying to keep up with the growing demand for care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Since the pandemic, more people are being diagnosed with a mental illness. According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 people from ten to 19 years of age have a mental illness. Local experts say they don't think these numbers will go down any time soon.
The pandemic has advanced a mental health crisis across the nation. Now, treatment providers are trying to keep up with the growing demand for care.
Natasha Newcomb is the Chief of Crisis at the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute. Recently, she has seen a big gap in the number of people who need treatment and the number of services available.
"So, for instance, in the state of Indiana, a child that might need inpatient hospitalization, there are only about 3 to 7 different places in the state, the whole state that serves that population," said Newcomb.
Of the 13,000 people the Hamilton Center serves, 28% are under the age of 18. Locally, people are mainly diagnosed with anxiety, PTSD, and depression.
Due to the growing number of cases, Newcomb says local colleges are trying to attract more students into health care. Although, Newcomb says it's still not enough.
"We are trying to increase the amount of providers that we have, but at the same time, the number of people needing it is not slowing down. So it's kinda a catch-22. We educate and train these providers, but the continued need is going up quicker than the number of providers is going up," said Newcomb.
Even though health care providers get an overload amount of patients, Newcomb says she and her fellow team members will always do everything they can to help someone in need.
"There does come a point where, okay, yea, this is how many people I'm able to see right now and provide quality work. so that's what we're most focused on. I will say we try to work together as an organization to get people in with the best fit for them," said Newcomb.
You can call 988 or the Crisis Diversion hotline if you are suffering from mental health.
Newcomb also says the Hamilton Center is always asking for more health care providers. You can find that link here.