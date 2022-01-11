Mental health concerns in the pandemic impacting already full hospitals

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Health experts say they continue to see the impact of the pandemic on people's mental health.
Greene County General Hospital is one of many facilities navigating behavioral and emotional needs.
We recently talked with the hospital's CEO, Brenda Reetz, about the challenges the pandemic has created.
Reetz told us there's been a big increase in the need for mental health beds, but facilities in the state don't have many beds available for those kinds of services.
That means patients in need have stayed in the hospital's emergency department for extended periods.
"We're seeing what isolation does to your mental health - and it's not too good," Reetz said.
Hoosiers needing mental health can use "Be Well Indiana" resources. You can connect with a counselor 24-7 by calling 211. Enter your zip code and press three.
You can also go to this link for other options.