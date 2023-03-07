Mental Health America requests county funding for "Mullen Flats" project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Community members gathered for yet another packed meeting in the Vigo County Council chambers.
Among the items on the agenda, was a request from Mental Health America.
The organization is asking for $750,000 to put toward its Mullen Flats project. The blueprint includes 42 low-income housing units with a diversion center on the ground floor.
Myra Wilkey is the Chief Executive Officer for Mental Health America. She says this facility will help keep people out of jail and get them the help they need.
"Getting people to where that if they're willing to do treatment in lieu of jail that would be great. They wouldn't have to be incarcerated and be court-ordered to treatment," Mental Health America Chief Executive Officer Myra Wilkey said.
Right now, the $15 million project is $1 million short in funding.
Wilkey already asked the city for $250,000. Now, she hopes the county will front the other $750,000.
Both Councilman Aaron Loudermilk and Council President Todd Thacker
want to know why the county is doing the heavy lifting. They were not pleased that they were the last to know.
"We hear about this, that we need to have this done, but three months ago they were having these discussions and we weren't part of it. We were just part of it tonight, and they need the money next week," Vigo County Council President Todd Thacker said.
The council will do its research in the coming week, and make a decision next Tuesday.
President Thacker agrees there is a need for this facility in the county.
"We have some issues with drugs, we have some issues with mental illness, we have some issues with overcrowding of the jail," Thacker said.
He also requested to see letters of support for the project.