...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Spencer to
Hazleton, with the crest near Newberry.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Seymour to
Williams, with the crest just upstream of Rivervale.

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Clinton.

Flooding will end at Spencer and Seymour within the next day, while
several sites are expected to remain in flood through the week.
Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 7.5 feet Thursday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mental Health America requests county funding for "Mullen Flats" project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Community members gathered for yet another packed meeting in the Vigo County Council chambers.

Among the items on the agenda, was a request from Mental Health America.

The organization is asking for $750,000 to put toward its Mullen Flats project. The blueprint includes 42 low-income housing units with a diversion center on the ground floor.

Myra Wilkey is the Chief Executive Officer for Mental Health America. She says this facility will help keep people out of jail and get them the help they need.

"Getting people to where that if they're willing to do treatment in lieu of jail that would be great. They wouldn't have to be incarcerated and be court-ordered to treatment," Mental Health America Chief Executive Officer Myra Wilkey said.

Right now, the $15 million project is $1 million short in funding.

Wilkey already asked the city for $250,000. Now, she hopes the county will front the other $750,000.

Both Councilman Aaron Loudermilk and Council President Todd Thacker

want to know why the county is doing the heavy lifting. They were not pleased that they were the last to know.

"We hear about this, that we need to have this done, but three months ago they were having these discussions and we weren't part of it. We were just part of it tonight, and they need the money next week," Vigo County Council President Todd Thacker said.

The council will do its research in the coming week, and make a decision next Tuesday.

President Thacker agrees there is a need for this facility in the county.

"We have some issues with drugs, we have some issues with mental illness, we have some issues with overcrowding of the jail," Thacker said.

He also requested to see letters of support for the project.

