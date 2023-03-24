Mental Health America of West Central Indiana to use nearly $400,000 to help with rental assistance

WEST CENTRAL INDIANA (WTHI) - Money from the American Rescue Plan Act could help keep homelessness down in West Central Indiana.
Mental Health America of West Central Indiana is getting $399,889.40 of federal money.
The group plans on using the money toward rental assistance for people who were in jail.
Staff with Mental Health America of West Central Indiana say people who were in jail are more likely to experience homelessness.
That's why its putting this money toward rental assistance.
Staff with the organization say this will help people in Sullivan, Vermillion, Parke and Vigo counties.
The money will provide rental assistance and two housing navigators.
Those housing navigators are used to help people find appropriate housing.
It would also help knock down barriers that would prevent people who were in jail from getting housing.
Myra Wilkey is the CEO of Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.
She says with newer jails and more inmates comes more of a need for this money.
"We know our jail population is exploding. Our communities are building bigger jails to accommodate more folks, so it's important to have services set up for when they come out and re-integrate," Wilkey said.
The money comes from a total of nearly $2 million that is distrubited to different organizations through the state of Indiana.