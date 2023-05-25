Memorial Day travel is expected to hit near-record levels

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - This year's Memorial Day weekend could see travel numbers at near-record highs.
AAA released its annual Memorial Day Travel Forecast.
It projects 42.3 million Americans have travel plans this holiday weekend. That's 2.7 million more than last year.
There will be many people on the road, so it's key to keep safety in mind.
Lisa Wall with AAA says staying cautious around construction is especially important.
"We always ask you to slow down and move over, give those people plenty of space to do what they need to do. And just exercise caution when you go; being aware and alert and not distracted when you're driving is the key to getting where you need to go safely this Memorial Day," Wall said.
She suggests drivers leave early and prepare to travel for longer than be caught off guard and getting stuck in a rush.