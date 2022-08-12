Members of Indiana Task Force #1 return from Kentucky flood deployment

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Members of Indiana's Task Force #1 are back in Indiana after deploying to help with the severe flooding response in eastern Kentucky.
The Task Force says 59 of its members are in good spirits, healthy, and glad to be back with their families. The first responders were in eastern Kentucky as part of a 14-day deployment.
While there, searched debris fields, creeks, rivers, and accompanying shorelines for missing victims of the flood and assisted local residents. The Task Force says the first responders experienced long days, long drives, and short rehab periods left which them physically challenged over the extreme heat ops period.
The task force is comprised of emergency personnel trained to respond to local and national emergencies.